Tk 1.92bn loan disbursed to CMSMEs: BB

Bangladesh Bank’s (BB) deputy governor Abu Farah Md Nasser has said despite having a credit guarantee scheme of Tk 20 billion for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSME), only Tk 1.92 billion has been disbursed as loan so far under the facility, which he said was “disappointing”, reports UNB.

Proper utilisation of this credit guarantee scheme is crucial for the revival of CMSMEs, he remarked.

Abu Farah Md Nasser said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled “Issues and Opportunities of CMSME Lending”, organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday in the capital.