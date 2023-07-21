Why do insurers oppose bancassurance?

The government has given its nod to drafts of bancassurance policy and corporate agent (bancassurance) guidelines, in an effort to enable the banks to act as agents for insurance companies.

But the long-awaited initiative to smoothly sell the insurance products is facing hurdles just before the issuance of gazettes as the association of insurers – Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) – has expressed reservation over its implementation.

The financial institutions division of the finance ministry formally informed the Bangladesh Bank about the approval of the drafts through a letter on Tuesday. It requested the central bank governor to issue a notification to the commercial banks.