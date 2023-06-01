Budget 2023-24 at a glance, what could it contain

The total size of national budget 2023-24 is likely to be Tk 7.60 trillion (760,000 crore). Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will begin presenting the budget in parliament at 3:00 pm on Thursday. He named the budget speech for the fiscal 2023-24 as "Unnayner Agrayatra Periye Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe" (Towards a Smart Bangladesh after the march of development). He will highlight developing smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society.

The target of income in the budget would be Tk 5 trillion (500,000 crore). Of the amount, the target of income of National Board of Revenue (NBR) will be Tk 4.3 trillion. The deficit in the budget will be more than Tk 2.5 trillion. The GDP growth target in the upcoming budget would be 7.5 per cent while the inflation rate would be 6.5 per cent.

The most talked about issue in the budget is meeting the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF granted a loan of US $4.7 billion at the beginning of this year. But the IMF has put forwarded 38 conditions that have to be met in the next three and a half years. Nearly half of the conditions have to be implemented by the next fiscal year (2023-24).