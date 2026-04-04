Digital transactions: ‘Bangla QR’ to become mandatory

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken an initiative to a nationwide rollout of a unified QR (quick-response) code for digital transactions.

Under the new directive, all banks, mobile financial service (MFS) providers, and transaction system operators (PSOs) involved in QR-based payments are required to implement the ‘Bangla QR’ code.

The central bank issued the directive last Wednesday, stipulating that by 30 June, all merchant points across the country, where QR-based transactions occur, must adopt the Bangla QR code instead of proprietary codes.