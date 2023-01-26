Japan is welcome to set up automobile industries in Bangladesh: FBCCI President

The visiting delegation was led by JETRO president Kazushige Nobutani.

Md. Jashim Uddin said that the Bangladeshi people love Japan and there is a huge demand for Japanese products, especially automobiles.

“On the road, you can see various Japanese cars everywhere in Bangladesh. Japan can come forward to exploit the vast business potentials in Bangladesh. The Japanese Investors can grab the market by setting up automobile factory in Bangladesh,” he said.

Jashim also said that setting up factories can be beneficial for both the countries as the price of the products would be relatively low.

The FBCCI president said that Bangladesh has huge potentials. “We’re now on our way to a trillion-dollar economy. In order to achieve this target, Bangladesh is going through policy and strategic transformation. The government and the private sector are also working together to facilitate trade and business,” he added.