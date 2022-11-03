Export, remittance plummet for 2nd straight month

Export earnings and remittance inflow, two key sources of foreign currency in Bangladesh, have recorded a substantial fall for the second consecutive month in October, escalating the prevailing tension over the shrinking forex reserve.

The central bank disclosed the remittance data and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) revealed the trend of export earnings for the month of October.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the remittance inflow dipped to an eight-month low and registered a 7.37 per cent year-on-year fall in October.

At the same time, the export earnings plunged nearly 8 per cent in October, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Earlier, the export earnings rose in 13 months at a stretch, until it posted a slight fall in September. Still, the income from exports rose 11 per cent in October if it is compared to the previous month.

However, the exporters cast doubt over the EPB figures.