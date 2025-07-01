New Mooring Terminal to be managed locally for 6 months before foreigners: Finance adviser

The New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of the Chittagong Port will be operated under local management for six months before being handed over to foreign operators.

The advisory council committee on economic affairs approved it in principle on Tuesday.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed made the disclosure while talking to the media after the meeting.

Shipping adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain also spoke to the media and said the Chittagong Port Authority will decide who will operate the terminal.

The process will not involve a tender, rather it will be done in a direct purchase method and continue for a six-month term. In this regard, a final decision is expected tomorrow, Wednesday.