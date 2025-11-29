Marged Islami Bank set to launch operations next week

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has said that preparations to merge five weak banks in the country to form a new and stronger bank are almost final.

The governor said that the initiative is being implemented using the Bank Resolution Ordinance. The new bank is likely to begin operations next week.

The Bangladesh Bank governor said this at the opening session of the Fourth Bangladesh Economic Conference 2025, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today, Saturday.