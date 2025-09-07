Per capita GDP: Bangladesh ranks 5th in South Asia
Bangladesh’s per capita GDP (gross domestic product) has nearly tripled over the past decade and a half. Yet, in comparison with its neighbours, the country still lags behind significantly.
Among the eight South Asian nations, Bangladesh ranks fifth in terms of per capita GDP — ahead only of Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan.
These findings were published in a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which reviewed key economic indicators of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to the ADB report, Bangladesh’s per capita GDP has increased every year during this period. As of the latest estimate for 2024, the figure stands at USD 2,625.
Per capita GDP is calculated by dividing a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by its total population.
In simple terms, it represents the average amount of wealth or output generated per person. It does not signify the actual income received by an individual, but it is widely regarded as an indicator of living standards and a measure of a nation’s economic capacity.
Higher per capita GDP typically signals a larger economy with more resources available to the average citizen.
The ADB’s report analysed per capita GDP between 2010 and 2024. It shows that the Maldives tops the South Asian ranking, with per capita GDP exceeding USD 11,000. Sri Lanka is second with around USD 4,516, followed by Bhutan with nearly USD 4,000, and India with roughly USD 2,800.
Bangladesh stands at fifth place, with per capita GDP rising from USD 882 in 2010 to USD 2,625 in 2024 — nearly a threefold increase. Pakistan (USD 1,582), Nepal (USD 1,434) and Afghanistan (just over USD 400) occupy the remaining positions.
Economists view this growth as a reflection of Bangladesh’s broader economic expansion in terms of production. The consistent upward trend in per capita GDP suggests that the benefits of growth are increasingly spreading across society, contributing to improved living standards.
Per capita national income also rising
The ADB report also highlighted Bangladesh’s progress in per capita gross national income (GNI). Over the past 15 years, per capita GNI has increased by nearly three and a half times. In 2010, the figure stood at USD 780; by 2024 it had risen to USD 2,820.
According to the report, Bangladesh’s per capita GNI surpasses that of India, Nepal, Pakistan, Cambodia, Myanmar and Afghanistan. However, it remains below that of the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.
Per capita GNI measures the average income of a country’s citizens, both domestically and abroad. It combines the value of goods and services produced within the country with the remittances sent home by migrant workers.
By dividing this total income by the national population, the calculation provides a fuller picture of a country’s overall earnings.