Exports fall by 13.64pc in October

Amid the ongoing dollar crisis, Bangladesh registered an 13.64 per cent decline in export earnings in October, compared to the previous year's corresponding month.
According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the export earnings were $3.76 billion in October, which is lower by 13.64 per cent than the same month in the previous year.
The EPB released the updated data on export earnings on Thursday afternoon.
The country bagged $17.45 billion in export earnings during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year, which is 3.52 per cent higher than that of the previous year’s corresponding period.
The EPB data showed a downturn in the export of all major sectors, except for ready-made garments.
The sectors with low export earnings include frozen foods, leather and leather products, jute and jute products, agri processed products, and home textiles.
However, the export of ready-made garments has shown resilience, recording an export earning of $14.78 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year. It marks an year-on-year rise of 5.95 per cent.