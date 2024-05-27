Fitch downgrades Bangladesh to 'B+', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings in a report on Monday downgraded Bangladesh's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

The downgrade to 'B+' reflects sustained weakening of Bangladesh's external buffers, which could prove challenging to sufficiently reverse despite recent policy reforms, leaving the country more vulnerable to external shocks.

Policy actions since early 2022 have been insufficient to stem the fall in foreign exchange reserves and resolve domestic dollar tightness.