Prices of 12 kg LPG cylinder goes up by Tk 19

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Tk 1,478 for the month of February, up by Tk 19 from Tk 1,459 in the previous month.

The new price will be effective from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.

As per the announcement of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of per kg LP gas has been increased by Tk 1.60 to Tk 123.16 from Tk 121.56 for the month.