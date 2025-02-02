Prices of 12 kg LPG cylinder goes up by Tk 19
The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Tk 1,478 for the month of February, up by Tk 19 from Tk 1,459 in the previous month.
The new price will be effective from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.
As per the announcement of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of per kg LP gas has been increased by Tk 1.60 to Tk 123.16 from Tk 121.56 for the month.
Prices for other sizes of LPG cylinders—ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg—will also rise accordingly, the BERC added.
It also said that the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) has been adjusted to Tk 67.78 from Tk 66.78 (including VAT) per litre.
However, the price of LPG marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged, as it is locally produced and holds a market share of less than 5 per cent.
LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12 kg cylinder) in the local market in February in 2023.