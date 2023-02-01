IMF loan proves macroeconomic fundamentals on solid foundation: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Wednesday said the approval of US$4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proved that the basic areas of the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals are on solid foundation.

“The country’s macroeconomic fundamentals are better than many other countries of the world,” he said.

The finance minister said this after the IMF approved Bangladesh’s US$4.7 billion loan proposal during a board meeting on Tuesday.