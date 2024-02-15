Market price: Daily essentials still costly

Like sugar, the prices of rice, pulses, edible oil, flour, onion, fish, meat and eggs are still high in the market. The prices of winter vegetables significantly come down in February every year. But the picture was opposite this year. On the whole, people are not at ease.

In its election manifesto announced before the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January, the Awami League emphasised controlling the commodity prices. Since the new government took charge, the cabinet members have been talking about various steps to control the commodity prices. The duty of certain products has been exempted. However, it has no major impact on the market.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of rice has not decreased in the retail market in the last one month; instead the price of fine rice has slightly increased.