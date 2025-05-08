Bank will remain open on 17 and 24 May

Despite weekly holiday, all banks and financial institutions will remain open on 17 and 24 May and clients will be able to do normal transaction.

Bangladesh Bank issued instruction in this regard today, Thursday.

In accordance with a government directive, the central bank has decided to implement a 10-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha. As part of this, all banks will remain closed on 11 and 12 June (Wednesday and Thursday).

Bangladesh Bank issued this directive today to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all banks and financial institutions.