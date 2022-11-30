Bangladesh Bank allows MFS to bring remittance

In this context, the central bank said, MFSPs shall have standing arrangements with foreign PSPs to receive foreign currency in their account and equivalent taka value will be credited to the wage earners’ MFS accounts.

Subsequently, foreign PSPs shall provide credit to the designated AD’s Nostro account. After receiving the amount in taka, wage earners’ can use the MFS account from abroad to do all transactions in taka.

Wage earners’ can open an MFS account in taka through proper e-KYC along with validated proof of departure from Bangladesh (arrival or departure date stamped page of the passport).

On return to Bangladesh, such an account can be converted to a local MFS account. This account may be converted again to wage earners’ MFS account with the proof of departure. It is important that wage earners’ MFS accounts can only be credited against foreign currency.