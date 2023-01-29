Corruption biggest barrier to doing business: CPD

Corruption remains the biggest barrier to doing business for majority of enterprises in the country in addition to other major problematic factors that include inadequate infrastructure, limited access to finance and inefficient bureaucracy, according to a survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

The study said new emerging factors including inflation, foreign currency instability and policy instability multiplied the challenges to doing business. A number of emergent global economic, social, technological and environmental risks need to be taken into account by Bangladesh at least in the medium term.