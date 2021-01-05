7,650 people change the ‘colour’ of money

The opportunity of whitening black money will prevail until 30 June. People who want to take this opportunity can declare this after paying the revised return or at the time of submitting the return the next year.

Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “As always, I demand that the opportunity to whiten black money be stopped forever. Regardless of the logic shown behind this, to attract investment by giving such opportunities is not acceptable. It is unethical and discouraging to honest taxpayers.”

Almost every government of the country has given the opportunity of whitening black money. Such opportunity was given for the first in 1975. Till now, such opportunity has been given 17 times. But none of them was able to draw significant response. During the caretaker government in 2006 and 2007, a maximum of 32,558 individuals and organisations took the opportunity. Then this time in six months maximum 7,500 taxpayers took this opportunity.

24 lakh taxpayers gave returns

This year, 2.49 million people with tax identification number (TIN) have submitted their annual income tax returns, which is 9 percent more than last time. This year's return submission period ended on 31 December. At present there are 52 lakh 72 thousand TIN holders. This year, the income tax revenue target is Tk 1 lakh 5 thousand 465 crore. So far 34 thousand 236 crore has been collected in the first six months.