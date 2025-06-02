What the budget says about reforms?

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has presented the annual budget for 2025-26 fiscal year, with a comprehensive package of reform measures for restoring good governance, ensuring institutional accountability, and rebuilding a crumbling financial system.

In his budget speech, the finance adviser noted that the institutions have been severely weakened over the past one and a half decades due to widespread corruption and poor governance. He noted the reform commission reports and the interim government’s action plan in this regard.