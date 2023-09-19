FBCCI asks BB to keep interest rate tolerable

He said many traders had to open letter of credit (LC) buying dollars at a higher price than the fixed rate, which impacts import of goods.

The BB’s governor has been requested not to increase the interest rate of bank loans by large margins as the businesses are already facing difficulties in the depreciation of domestic currency taka, Mahbub said.

The governor assured the businesses that the interest rate is now fixed based on the smart rate system and there is no option to increase the interest rate to an abnormal level in the current system, sources present in the meeting said.

In the new system, the lending rate for banks will be determined at SMART (six-month moving average interest rate) plus a margin of up to 3 per cent.

The SMART reference lending rate would be fixed on the basis of the 182-day treasury bills and announced on the first working day of each month. The central bank controls the interest rates of T-bills and T-bonds.