Export-import trade: Costs rise due to delayed shipping

MV Meghna Adventure, a vessel carrying the Bangladeshi flag, is now en route to Chattogram with soybean seeds on board from the US. Instead of taking the shortest route through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, the ship had to divert to the Cape of Good Hope in Africa due to the ongoing tension in the Red Sea.

The new route extended the distance by one and a half thousand nautical miles and the period by five to six days.

According to ship tracking website Vessel Finder, the ship was seen heading towards Chattogram via Madagascar and Africa on Saturday evening. Its voyage commenced from Darrow port on the Mississippi River in the United States on 27 December and is supposed to reach the Chattogram port after 53 days on 14 February.