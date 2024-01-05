Food prices shoot up as imports decline

In the five months from last July to November, the import of food products in the country has experienced a significant decline of 62 per cent. This reduction in imports has led to a depletion of the government's food reserves.

Experts attribute this decline to the Ukraine-Russia war and the recent conflict in Gaza, which have caused instability in the global food market.

Additionally, the country's ongoing dollar crisis has further exacerbated the situation. The decrease in imports has, in turn, contributed to a rise in the prices of food products within the country.

As per a report by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), 85 per cent of Bangladesh's total demand for wheat, the second staple food, relies on imports.

Wheat imports specifically witnessed a 51 per cent decrease from October to November. The prices of daily commodities such as rice, wheat, and edible oil have started to surge. This has resulted in 36 per cent of low-income people experiencing food insecurity.