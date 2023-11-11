Food inflation: Why prices of most daily necessities on rise

Record food inflation in October only proves that the isolated initiatives adopted by the government to bring the inflation under control haven’t come to any use.

There’s no scope to deny that the Russia-Ukraine war, energy and food price hike and the massive leap of US dollar exchange rate have contributed to the inflation.

But the fact that inflation, the silent killer of economy, couldn’t be reined in for the absence of required coordinated steps in monetary policy, revenue policy and market management, these three sectors, needs to be recognised first.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) records, the food inflation has been above 12 per cent for the last three months, August, September and October.