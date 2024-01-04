Food inflation: Strict measures needed

According to the World Bank report, rising food prices remain a concern to 71 per cent of households in Bangladesh.

Before the covid situation, inflation was more or less five per cent in Bangladesh. For two years, price hike has pushed the food inflation to 12.6 per cent. To make it clearer, the people have to spend Tk 112.6 for food items they would buy at Tk 100 a year ago. The poor and lower income cannot spend additional amounts. So, they either become dependable on borrowing or cut other expenses.

The situation has reached such a state that selling goods in the open market through TCB or selling essential items including rice, pulse and oil at a subsidised price to 10 million families are not even sufficient to stabilise the market. Meanwhile, people are being deprived due to the policy that TCB has taken for selling food items at subsidised prices.

According to a Prothom Alo report, TCB trucks went to a total of 172 spots in Dhaka city in the last 24 days. The TCB trucks went to Motijheel and secretariat areas the highest number of days.

Among South Asian countries, only Pakistan has higher food inflation than Bangladesh. Inflation is 8 per cent in India, 8.4 per cent in Nepal and 5.2 per cent Bhutan. The food inflation is 28 per cent in Pakistan and 3.6 in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had much higher inflation even a year ago. The country also experienced an economic meltdown. If Sri Lanka could bring down its inflation to less than 5 per cent in a year, why couldn't Bangladesh? The reasons behind decrease in inflation in Sri Lanka are drop in prices of energy, electricity and food items.