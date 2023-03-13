Banks need real independent directors, not cronyism

Speakers called for appointment of more independent directors with more freedom in banks instead of appointing the relatives of the bank owners to ensure good governance and reduce defaulted loans.

Defaulted loan is like cancer and if it is not reduced in shortest possible time death is certain as everyone including shareholders and depositors are losing their money.

Speakers made the call while addressing a session on Long Term Finance on the second day of Bangladesh Business Summit at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on Sunday.

Moderated by former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, incumbent Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was the chief guest of the session. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised the three-day summit to highlight the economic and market strengths as well as trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh to the world.