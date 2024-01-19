Rice price in Naogaon markets falling as anti-hoarding drive begins

The prices of paddy and rice in Naogaon market started to fall as an operation against illegal hoarding has started in the district. In a span of three days, the price of paddy in Naogaon market has decreased by Tk 60-200 per maund.

This has led to the fall of rice price in the wholesale market by Tk 1-2 per kg. However, rice is still being sold at the same price in the retail market.

The price has started to fall as the rice mill owners and wholesale traders reduced the purchase of paddy from the local market due to the fear of anti-stocking drives in warehouses, believes the concerned people. The farmers are, however, disappointed as the price of paddy has suddenly dropped by Tk 60-70 per maund.