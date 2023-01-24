Sugar on 42 trucks from India stuck at Benapole for a month

However, customs authorities then imposed a higher tariff of $570 per tonne for the remaining 1,250 tonnes of sugar following a complaint by the Bangladesh Sugar Refinery Association.
In its complaint, the association stated that sugar is being released from the port by showing lower values than their actual worth.
"The importer is paying demurrage of Tk 2000 per truck for every day. There are port charges too. If it is not resolved soon, the importer will suffer a huge loss," he added.
Indian truck driver Ashish Sarkar said he has been living in his truck for 28 days.
"I don't know how many more days I will have to pass here fighting a severe cold," he added.
In this regard, Joint Commissioner of Benapole Custom House Md Shafayet Hossain said that three consignments of sugar were released from the port following procedures. Since we have received a complaint, the higher authorities will look into the matter, he added.