IMF approves $4.7bn-loan for Bangladesh

The board approval of a staff agreement reached last November allows the immediate disbursement of about $476 million to Bangladesh, the IMF said.
The IMF said the 42-month borrowing package "will help preserve macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable and foster inclusive and green growth."
The Fund said it includes reforms focused on creating fiscal space to enable greater social and developmental spending, strengthening Bangladesh's financial sector, boosting fiscal and governance reforms and building climate resilience.
The funding from the RSF will help support the country's climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts, the IMF said.