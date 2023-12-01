Prices of essentials including rice, lentil, flour remain high

According to Thursday’s price list of state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), retail price of coarse variety of rice was sold at Tk 50-52 a kg, medium-size rice at Tk 55-58 a kg and fine rice at Tk 62-75 a kg.

However, fine rice was sold at up to Tk 95 a kg in local markets.

Rice prices saw no significant change over the past week. According to TCB, the price of coarse variety of rice rose by 2 per cent per kg, medium size rice by 6 per cent a kg and price of fine rice by 4 per cent a kg over the past month.