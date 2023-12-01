Prices of essentials including rice, lentil, flour remain high

Prices of most of essentials including rice, lentils, flour, coarse flour, sugar and edible oil are still higher despite the drop in the price of fish, red meat and eggs.
Prices of staples and spices like onions, garlic and ginger did not change significantly over the past week. However, prices of winter vegetables remain affordable to customers.
According to Thursday’s price list of state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), retail price of coarse variety of rice was sold at Tk 50-52 a kg, medium-size rice at Tk 55-58 a kg and fine rice at Tk 62-75 a kg.
However, fine rice was sold at up to Tk 95 a kg in local markets.
Rice prices saw no significant change over the past week. According to TCB, the price of coarse variety of rice rose by 2 per cent per kg, medium size rice by 6 per cent a kg and price of fine rice by 4 per cent a kg over the past month.
Bangladesh Auto Major Husking and Mill Owners’ Association general secretary HR Khan told Prothm Alo rice production is good, and new rice have started arriving in markets. So, rice price is unlikely to rise further, he added.
Like rice, the price of lentils is still higher. According to TCB, prices of large, medium and small-sized of lentils were at Tk 105-130. Lentil price remained unchanged at local markets for a week, while, according to TCB, price saw no change over the past month.