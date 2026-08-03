Why remittance inflows stay below $3b for second straight month

Remittance inflows declined again in July after falling in June, with expatriate Bangladeshis sending home nearly $2.86 billion during the month.

In June, remittances totalled $2.82 billion, according to data released on Sunday by Bangladesh Bank. The decline comes after six consecutive months in which monthly remittance inflows exceeded $3 billion.

The drop has raised concerns among many bankers, who note that remittances are one of Bangladesh’s largest sources of foreign currency.

They said remittance inflows had remained above $3 billion for six straight months despite no significant increase in overseas employment, making the recent decline a matter of concern.