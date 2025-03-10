New banknotes not to be released before Eid because of Sheikh Mujib’s photo

No new currency notes will be released before the coming Eid-ul-Fitr as the central bank has advised the banks through letters to stop exchanging new notes with the worn out banknotes and stop releasing new notes from their stock.

Objections have been raised from various sides as the current banknotes contain photos of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, several relevant sources told Prothom Alo.

However, the denomination notes currently in use will continue to be used.