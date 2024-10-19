Dollar-based deals with local power plants cost Tk 80b extra

A staggering amount, ranging from Tk 8 to 10 billion, is being spent in extra as the Awami League government had made power purchase contracts with local power companies with dollars as the currency of payment.

The costs rose due to the increased exchange rate of dollars. The greenback, which was priced at Tk 85 at the time of signing the deals, has jumped to Tk 120 in a span of two and a half years.

Thus, the power plant owners appeared to be the sole beneficiary of the contracts, and the Awami League government had passed the cost burden onto the people.