Govt honours 44 personalities as commercially important persons

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the function.

Abdur Razzaque said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government has been able to create an industry and business-friendly environment in the country.

“A silent industrial revolution has already taken place in Bangladesh under the right direction and policies of the present government,” he added.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said as a result of various initiatives, taken by the Ministry of Industries in the last decade, the performance of state-owned industries has increased compared to any time in the past.

“The contribution of industry to GDP has already crossed 37 per cent,” he mentioned.

Recently, he said, the wave of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) has arrived in Bangladesh.