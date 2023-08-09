200th RMG industry of Bangladesh gets LEED green factory certification

Bangladesh is the home of some of the best factories in the world; 13 out of global top 15 LEED green factories are located in Bangladesh,"

In last year 2022, 30 garment factories received LEED certification by USGBC (of those 15 were Platinum and 15 Gold), and this year, so far, 18 factories are LEED certified by USGBC (13 Platinum and 5 Gold). "I hope by the end of this year we will be able to reach a new milestone in number of factory certification in a single year. We have as many as 500 factories still waiting for the USGBC certification,"

To receive the certificate, factories are required to maintain the highest standards regarding carbon emission, energy and water usage, waste management, indoor environmental quality and so on under strict supervision of the USGBC. The attainment of 200 USGBC certified LEED Green Factories stands as a testament to Bangladesh's resolve in fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future.