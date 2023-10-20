Consumers suffer due to high price of vegetables 

The price of fish, meat, and eggs in the market has surged. Staple items like rice, lentils, flour, sugar, and edible oil have stabilised at high prices. Additionally, the price of vegetables have risen due to a shortage of supply.
Most vegetables are now selling at around Tk 100 per kg, with some even crossing the Tk 100 mark. A couple of items have exceeded Tk 200 per kg, adding to the financial burden on the common people.
Following visits to several markets in Moghbazar, Palashi, Newmarket, and Kanthalbagan in the capital, and discussions with traders, it has been observed that potatoes are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.
Regular aubergine is priced at Tk 100 to 120 per kg, while premium quality ones are sold at Tk 140 to 150 per kg. Tomatoes and carrots are being retailed at Tk 100 to 120 per kg. Green beans range from Tk 100 to 110, while flat beans are priced at Tk 200 to 220 per kg.
Mamun, a vegetable seller at Palashi Kitchen Market, informed Prothom Alo that the prices of vegetables have increased due to a supply shortage. This surge in vegetable prices is unprecedented in the past few years.
In the market, the prices of bitter gourd and various types of gourds range from Tk 90 to 100 per kg. Good-quality gourds are priced between Tk 80 and 100 per kg.
Okra and potol (pointed gourd) are being sold at Tk 70 to 80 per kg, while radish is priced at Tk 50 to 60 per kg. Even papaya, traditionally considered the cheapest vegetable, is now being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg.
Local onions are available at Tk 100 per kg, while imported ones are priced at Tk 70 to 80 per kg. Green chilies are being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 250 per kg.
Imran Master, the President of Bangladesh Raw Materials Association, stated that it will take some time for vegetable prices to come down.
He told Prothom Alo that this situation has arisen due to the low yield of vegetables caused by adverse weather conditions. Prices are not expected to drop further until new vegetables become available.
In the meantime, a dozen brown eggs from farm chickens are being sold at Tk 155 to 160. Broiler chicken is priced at Tk 200 per kg, while golden chicken is available at Tk 310 to 330. Beef is selling at Tk 750 to Tk 800, and goat meat is priced at Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,100 per kg.
Ruhi fish is being sold at Tk 350 to 400 per kg, and the price of pangas and tilapia ranges from Tk 200 to 250 per kg. Basic staples such as rice, lentils, wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, and edible oil have maintained stable but higher prices.
Amena Begum, a housewife from Madhubagh in the capital, visited the Moghbazar raw market to purchase vegetables. She bought two bunches of red spinach for Tk 60 and told Prothom Alo, "All vegetables are expensive. I bought spinach because even its price has increased."