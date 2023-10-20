Consumers suffer due to high price of vegetables 

The price of fish, meat, and eggs in the market has surged. Staple items like rice, lentils, flour, sugar, and edible oil have stabilised at high prices. Additionally, the price of vegetables have risen due to a shortage of supply.

Most vegetables are now selling at around Tk 100 per kg, with some even crossing the Tk 100 mark. A couple of items have exceeded Tk 200 per kg, adding to the financial burden on the common people.

Following visits to several markets in Moghbazar, Palashi, Newmarket, and Kanthalbagan in the capital, and discussions with traders, it has been observed that potatoes are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.

Regular aubergine is priced at Tk 100 to 120 per kg, while premium quality ones are sold at Tk 140 to 150 per kg. Tomatoes and carrots are being retailed at Tk 100 to 120 per kg. Green beans range from Tk 100 to 110, while flat beans are priced at Tk 200 to 220 per kg.