DSE turnover surpasses Tk 11b-mark

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 21.95 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 6,276.26. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 10.55 points to finish at 2,158.20 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.41 points to close at 1,384.16.

At DSE, out of the day's 393 securities, prices of 126 securities closed higher against 227 losing issues.