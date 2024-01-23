DSE turnover surpasses Tk 11b-mark
The daily trade turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today scaled Tk 11 billion-mark.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 11.77 billion on the premier bourse which was Taka 10.42 billion at the previous session of the week.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 21.95 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 6,276.26. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 10.55 points to finish at 2,158.20 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.41 points to close at 1,384.16.
At DSE, out of the day's 393 securities, prices of 126 securities closed higher against 227 losing issues.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with a downward trend with its major CASPI 76.91 points down at 18,158.59.
At the CSE, 275 issues were traded. Of those, 106 closed higher and 150 closed lower.