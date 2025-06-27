BB reconstitutes Nagad board, Kaiser Ahmed new chair

Following the change in government in August last year, individuals previously involved in Nagad’s management went into hiding. Later, the central bank appointed an administrator to oversee the company on 21 August.

In September, a five-member board was formed with former BIDS director general KAS Murshid as chairman. That board has now been replaced with the restructured one.

It was learned that the reconstitution came at the request of the posts directorate. In a letter to the director general, Bangladesh Bank noted that the board has been reconstituted to determine the action plan and strategic management of Nagad, as per the authority granted by the payment and settlement systems act-2024.