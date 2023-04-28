World Bank approves $1.25b financing in 3 Bangladesh projects

"This Country Partnership Framework builds on five decades of strong partnership between the World Bank Group and Bangladesh," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“As Bangladesh aims to be more prosperous, it will need stronger institutions and policies to serve the needs of an upper-middle-income country. This CPF will support the government’s reform programs to deliver jobs and support inclusion and resilience,” said Seck.

To prepare the CPF, the World Bank Group held extensive countrywide and online consultations with key stakeholder groups, including the government, the private sector, civil society, think tanks, academia, media, and other development partners.

“Bangladesh has an ambitious goal – to achieve upper middle income status within a short period and that too in face of the daunting challenges of climate change," said Junaid Kamal Ahmad, MIGA vice president of operations.

“Access to private capital and global financial markets will increasingly be needed to achieve this goal,” he said.

“Bangladesh has been one of the world’s outstanding development growth stories. Additional reforms to spur the development of a more diversified and competitive private sector will grow exports and create quality jobs,” said Martin Holtmann, IFC’s country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

“Financing for green investments to help tackle and mitigate climate risks will become increasingly important,” said Holtmann.