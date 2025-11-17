Bangladesh govt, Danish APM Terminals ink deal on Laldia container terminal

In his speech, Sakhawat Hussain said the investment is expected to significantly boost employment, particularly for the youth.

"Once the project is complete, many young generations, particularly the educated youth of Bangladesh, will get jobs," he added.

He highlighted the presence of a skilled workforce domestically, noting that the hardworking people of Bangladesh often work outside the country in Europe and America.

He stressed the desire to use this skilled workforce within Bangladesh.

Acknowledging that investment has historically been low in Bangladesh, Sakawat described the agreement as a new journey.

He used the platform to extend an invitation to other nations, stating "I'm inviting other countries as well to invest in Bangladesh".

He further asserted that Bangladesh is the most reliable investment area, attributing this reliability to the country's hardworking populace.