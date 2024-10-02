AL leader sells off 7,398 bhori gold from Samabaya Bank vaults

The Samabaya Bank a specialised bank administered by the rural development and co-operatives division, unlike the scheduled banks under the Bangladesh Bank.

People can take loans from the bank mortgaging their gold. Currently, it provides Tk 55,000 against each bhari of pure gold, with an interest rate of 17 per cent and an insurance fee of 1 per cent. The clients can reclaim their gold by paying the interest and principal amount. As per rules, the mortgaged gold can be auctioned if a client fails to repay the loan on time.

According to the ACC case, the then-chairman, Mohiuddin Ahmed, sold the mortgaged gold using a fake owner as well as fake national identity card, instead of auctioning it.

One of Mohiuddin Ahmed’s accomplices in the fraud was senior officer Nur Muhammad. He is a nephew of Mohiuddin Ahmed. He is accused number six in the ACC case, which is now under trial.

Mohiuddin Ahmed joined the bank as chairman in 2009, when he was a leader of Jubo League, youth front of then ruling party, Awami League. As there is no scope for a chairman to serve more than three terms as per rules, he was supposed to retire from the post in 2018. But it did not happen, and he continued serving in the position until 2022.