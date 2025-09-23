Individuals required to submit income tax return

In addition, irrespective of income, the NBR has made the filing of returns compulsory for certain categories of taxpayers based on profession and activities. According to NBR regulations, 45 categories of TIN holders fall under this obligation. These include –

1. Taxpayers whose total income exceeds the tax-free limit.

2. Taxpayers who, in any of the previous three years, were assessed for tax or had taxable income.

3. Companies, company shareholder directors or shareholder employees.

4. Firms, partners of firms or associations of persons.

5. Salaried employees holding executive or managerial positions in any business.

6. Public employees (government officials and staff).

7. Non-residents with a permanent establishment in Bangladesh.

8. Taxpayers with tax-exempt income or income subject to reduced tax rates.

9. Any person required to be registered as a taxpayer under Section 261.

10. Individuals receiving loans exceeding Tk 2 million (20 lakh) without taxable income.