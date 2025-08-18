Income tax return: Nine lifestyle details required to be disclosed

Nine categories of expenses must be disclosed in the income tax return. These are as follows:

1. Personal and family maintenance expenses

This includes information on household expenditure, particularly day-to-day grocery and subsistence costs. The total annual household expenses must be reported.

2. Housing expenditure

Details of house rent must be furnished, including the total rent paid annually and expenses incurred for maintenance of the residence. The purpose is to assess whether your rental expenses are consistent with your income.

3. Personal Vehicles

If you own a private car, motorcycle or any other type of vehicle, you must declare the associated expenditure such as fuel, maintenance and various fees. If you employ a driver, details of salary and allowances must also be provided. Tax officials use this information to compare your lifestyle with your reported income.