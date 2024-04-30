IMF wants 15pc VAT in all sectors

The sources said the NBR officials also placed their onions to the IMF delegation saying steps must be taken based on reality. Not all tax rebates can be lifted at once. Likewise, tax can be imposed in all sectors at once either. However, the government is actively working to increase revenue.

The IMF recommended overhauling VAT, income and customs departments. Previously, the lending agency set deadlines to lift tax rebates from various sectors. So, the IMF delegation inquired about what possible measures the government of Bangladesh is going to take to this end. The IMF has also set a condition on collecting additional tax and duties equal to 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the next fiscal.

IMF approved a loan of USD 4.70 billion for Bangladesh at the beginning of 2023 and will release the fund in seven tranches in three and a half years until 2026. The lending agency has released two tranches so far, and the IMF mission is visiting Dhaka now to review the economy of Bangladesh before releasing the third tranche of the loan.