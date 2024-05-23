Bangladesh Bank’s restriction on journalists to help financial oligarchy: CPD

Dr Fahmida said loan approval, rescheduling, write-off, and foreclosure are all being done in the banks whimsically. The central bank is not acting independently under external pressure not on their will. This situation should be changed.

She said that when wrong information is published, the policy measures will be wrong depending on it. Real-time information has to be provided on the websites of the central banks for the development of the financial sector.

Instead, the central bank has decided to restrict media’s access to it making information and data gathering difficult for journalists, she said.

Dr Fahmida said it is difficult to restore the good governance of the banking sector when the regulatory body (BB) itself can’t work independently.

“They (central bank) themselves are being subordinated to a department of the ministry of finance, and they are not independent. In this situation, there is no alternative to form an independent banking commission to restore the health of the banking sector,” she suggested.