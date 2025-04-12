Bangladesh eyes opportunity as Trump imposes high tariffs on Chinese goods

US President Donald Trump has been steadily increasing tariffs on Chinese goods in the American market. As of last Thursday, the US has imposed up to 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese products. In response, China has imposed 125 per cent retaliatory tariffs. This ongoing trade war between the US and China presents new opportunities for Bangladesh and other competing countries.

According to Bangladeshi economists and exporters, Chinese products will lose their competitive edge in the US market due to the high tariffs. As a result, American buyers are expected to shift their orders away from China, along with a significant volume of investment. To attract this shifting business, both local and foreign investment in Bangladesh will be required. Additionally, the government must take swift and effective steps to improve the ease of doing business.

President Trump has imposed a minimum 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on products from various countries to reduce the US trade deficit. In total, products from 57 countries now face increased tariffs. Although Trump announced a 90-day suspension of retaliatory tariffs last Wednesday, the minimum 10 per cent tariff remains in effect for all countries. Meanwhile, the US–China trade war continues to escalate. It began on 2 April with a 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, which has since increased to 145 per cent as of last Thursday. In retaliation, China now imposes 125 per cent tariffs on American goods.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), this ongoing trade war could reduce bilateral trade between the US and China by up to 80 per cent, which accounts for 3 per cent of global trade. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned that the trade war could severely damage the global economy.