Govt to procure 27.5m litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, additional secretary of the cabinet division Syed Mahmud Khan said the cabinet committee approved three proposals of the Commerce Ministry to procure a total of 27.5 million litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers.

Under the approval, he said Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce will procure 11 million litres of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Limited with a cost of over Tk 2.03 billion.

He mentioned that TCB will also procure 5.5 million litres of soybean oil from Sung Shing Edible Oil with a cost of over Tk 1.01 billion.