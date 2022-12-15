Govt to procure 27.5m litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, additional secretary of the cabinet division Syed Mahmud Khan said the cabinet committee approved three proposals of the Commerce Ministry to procure a total of 27.5 million litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers.
Under the approval, he said Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce will procure 11 million litres of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Limited with a cost of over Tk 2.03 billion.
He mentioned that TCB will also procure 5.5 million litres of soybean oil from Sung Shing Edible Oil with a cost of over Tk 1.01 billion.
Another 11 million will be procured from Super Oil Refinery Limited with a cost of over Tk 2.04 billion, he added.
The meeting also approved the import of 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from the UAE and Canada.
Besides, approval has been given to a proposal for importing 30,000 tonnes of granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited of the UAE by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industry at a cost of about Tk 1.64 billion.
Another proposal was also approved for importing 10,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation of China by the BCIC for TSP Complex Limited, Chittagong, at a cost of Tk 738.5 million.
Meanwhile, approval has been given to increase the construction cost of elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar in Chittagong city to Shah-Amanat Airport and a road along Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal.
About Tk 8.79 billion has been increased for the two projects while around Tk 6.49 billion has been increased for the elevated expressway project and about Tk 2.30 billion has been raised for the road construction project.