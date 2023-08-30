New Study highlights opportunities for Bangladesh in the UK

The British High Commission in Dhaka has launched a new study today highlighting the benefits of the new UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) for Bangladeshi exporters, says a press release.

British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke hosted a group of policymakers, researchers and private sector leaders to discuss the scheme at her residence.

The DCTS replaced the UK’s old Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), with effect from January 2023. Under the new scheme, Bangladesh will be its biggest beneficiary. The scheme will potentially save £315m in tariffs annually on Bangladesh’s exports to the UK, the highest among all countries, the study found.