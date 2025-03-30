Bangladeshi man's leg severed in landmine blast inside Myanmar

A Bangladeshi man lost a leg as a landmine exploded on Myanmar’s side of the border near the Naikhongchhari area of Bandarban.

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday, March 29, at the No. 44 pillar along the zero line during a smuggling operation, according to locals.

The injured Mohammad Salam (42), is the son of the late Afzal and a resident of the Cherarmath area of Chakdhala Union.

According to locals, Mohammad Salam had been involved in smuggling goods across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border for an extended period. He was carrying contraband goods into Myanmar when the landmine, planted by the Arakan Army, exploded near pillar 44 along the Chakdhala border, severing the lower part of his left leg below the knee.

He was later rescued by locals and taken to the Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex for medical treatment.

Muhammad Mazharul Islam Chowdhury, Naikhongchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) said that the injured person, Salam, has been admitted to the Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex.