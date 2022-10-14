'Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-Japan' launched to attract Japanese investments

A virtual desk has been launched at Bangladesh Embassy in Japan to connect investors and partners, explore business as well as help attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak virtually inaugurated the desk titled, 'Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-Japan (www. jp.itconnect.gov.bd)', reports BSS.

It will play a role of a catalyst in bringing business and investment from Japan by connecting IT companies of both the countries, said a press release Friday.