IMF pledges continued support for Bangladesh
Maxym Kryshko, the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bangladesh, on Thursday reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to maintaining full cooperation with the country.
He made the commitment during a courtesy call on the Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) at the central bank headquarters today, Thursday.
Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was also present during the meeting.
Working with the new government
During the discussion, Kryshko congratulated the Governor and expressed the IMF's keen interest in working closely with the new political government, which was recently formed following a free and fair national election.
He noted that the IMF is eager to collaborate on macroeconomic stability and financial sector reforms under the leadership of the current administration.
Central bank sources said the meeting touched upon the ongoing economic programmes supported by the IMF.
The Resident Representative reiterated that the global lender would continue its technical and financial assistance to help Bangladesh navigate its economic challenges.
The Governor thanked the IMF representative for their sustained partnership and expressed optimism that the collaboration between the central bank and the IMF would further strengthen the country's financial framework in the coming days.